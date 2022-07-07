Babar Ghauri approaches ATC for bail

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) senior leader Babar Ghauri has approached Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in a bid to seek bail.

According to details, the ATC court has sought a reply from the investigation officer (IO) on Babar Ghauri’s bail application and ordered him to submit a medical report of the MQM leader.

The court has directed the investigation officer to submit reasons if Babar Ghauri does not undergo medical examination till the next hearing. The court adjourned the hearing on Babar Ghauri’s bail plea till July 13.

Read More: ATC sends MQM leader Babar Ghauri on 7-day physical remand

Earlier on July 7, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi handed over Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader to police on 7-day physical remand.

He was arrested by police on Monday night minutes after he landed at Karachi airport while returning from the United States ending his seven-year self-exile.

During the court hearing today, the police informed the court that the former federal minister was arrested in a terrorism case registered in 2015.

The MQM leader rejected the allegations levelled against him by Saulat Mirza. Later, the ATC handed over the former minister to police on seven-day physical remand and adjourned further proceedings till July 12.

Comments