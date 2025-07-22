Babusar Top: Cloudburst kills at least five tourists, several missing

CHILAS – July 22, 2025: Rescue teams retrieved five bodies of tourists who, along with others, went missing in flash floods triggered by cloudburst at Babusar Top in Gilgit-Baltistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, torrential rains triggered destructive flash floods in Chilas, sweeping away more than 15 tourist vehicles. Rescue teams have recovered five bodies and rescued four individuals.

The operation to locate the remaining missing tourists continues.

Spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, Faizullah Faraq, confirmed that efforts to locate the missing are ongoing. He noted that nightfall had earlier hampered rescue activities.

Over 200 stranded tourists have been rescued by local residents and authorities, while residents of Thak Babusar have offered more than 100 shelter in their homes.

Read more: Fresh rain spell begins in Islamabad/Rawalpindi

All hotels and guest houses in the city have been opened free of charge for tourists.

Authorities have urged travelers and tourists to avoid non-essential travel. In the Diamer region, 20 locations on the Babusar Road and Silk Route have been rendered impassable, with approximately 8 kilometers of infrastructure severely damaged.

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has initiated the distribution of ration packs and tents in affected areas.

Cloudbursts, flooding, and landslides in the Diamer district have also caused multiple blockages along the Karakoram Highway. On the directive of the Chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA), teams have been mobilized to restore access across the damaged routes.