Babusar Top cloudburst: DC confirms evacuation of 60 to 70 tourists

Deputy Commissioner Diamer, Atta ur Rehman, has confirmed that five people have lost their lives following a devastating cloudburst in the Babusar Top area, GB.

According to the DC, the cloudburst occurred around 3:30 p.m. yesterday, triggering powerful flash floods that swept away all vehicles present on the road.

Speaking to the media, the DC said that the scale of destruction caused by this cloudburst is unprecedented in the region’s recent history.

The victims include four tourists and one local resident. He further confirmed that three individuals are officially missing, while there are unverified reports suggesting that more people may still be unaccounted for.

The DC highlighted that the full extent of the damage has yet to be assessed, estimating that even 40 per cent of the destruction has not been properly gauged so far.

He stated that rescue operations began last night and are continuing along both sides of the river, with three key points on the Babusar Top Highway already cleared.

Relief efforts are also underway, with tents and food supplies being provided to the affected individuals since last night.

So far, 60 to 70 tourists have been evacuated and safely transferred to Chilas, according to the DC.

Authorities are working around the clock to locate the missing and restore normalcy in the flood-hit region.