‘Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain’ teaser: Azra takes on the responsibility to lead the family!

Javeria Saud’s Azra is back and is all set to step into the shoes of titular Baby Baji to lead the family in the much-awaited sequel, ‘Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain’.

The wait is finally over as everyone’s favourite; the most entertaining albeit annoying, the fiery eldest daughter-in-law of ‘Baby Baji’, Azra aka Javeri Saud, is back in her iconic character, alongside the dream cast which includes some of the most celebrated actors in the industry.

The new teasers of the hotly-anticipated sequel of last year’s blockbuster, titled ‘Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain’, have started to roll out, giving the viewers a peek into what to expect from the family play.

The clips have been watched by millions of viewers across the platforms, while eager fans swamped the comments sections to share their excitement for the project.

Tehseen Khan is back in the director’s chair, to helm the direction of the project, whereas, Saqib Ali Rana has penned the script for ‘Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain’.

Apart from Javeria Saud, her real and reel-life husband Saud, along with the on and off-screen couple Hassan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall, Tuba Anwar, Junaid Jamshed Niazi and Fazal Hussain return to reprise their characters from the mega-hit serial.