Fahad Mustafa’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ trends in India and Bangladesh

Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa’s comeback serial ‘Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum’, co-starring Hania Aamir, leads the X trends in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, following Mustafa and Sharjeena’s reunion in the latest episode 17.

With the heartening episode of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ last night, featuring the fiery confrontation of Sharjeena, an adorable apology by Mustafa and the heartwarming reunion of lovebirds MusJeena, ARY Digital’s play topped the trend charts on the micro-blogging site X, formerly termed Twitter. The screenshot, reposted by the ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host on his Instagram stories, shows that the massive fanbase of the romance play is not limited to Pakistan, as the title topped the trends in multiple countries including India and Bangladesh.

For the unversed, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, headlined by Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir, marked the much-awaited small-screen acting comeback of the former.

The ensemble star cast of the play also features Emmad Irfani, Naeema Butt, Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Tauseeq Haider, Maya Khan and Yousuf Bashir Qureshi among others.

One of the hottest serials of the season is directed by Badar Mehmood (the mastermind behind hits like ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Balaa’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ and ‘Mein’) whereas, seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq penned the endearing script.

‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.