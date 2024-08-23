From Humayun Saeed to Fahad Mustafa: Adnan Siddiqui names his dream cast for ‘Tamasha’!

Host and Badshah salamat of ARY Digital’s reality show ‘Tamasha’, Adnan Siddiqui named his dream contestant list for a future season.

In a recent conversation with a digital magazine, actor-host Adnan Siddiqui expressed his wish to have a season of ‘Tamasha’, with all the leading actors of Pakistan’s showbiz industry as contestants.

When asked, if given an option to pick from his fellow celebrities, whom would Siddiqui choose to take inside the Tamasha house, he responded, “I feel if Mishi Khan joins in for a season, it will be a blast. I’ve also asked her personally to consider it, but hopefully, we’ll be able to convince her.”

The ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ star continued, “Other than Mishi, Aijaz Aslam will be a great choice for the show. He is a very honest person and would tell the truth as is. If he is upset, he would tell it straight to your face, rather than complaining to someone else, which is a very good quality about him.”

“I really want to have a season, where I can have all my industry friends together, including Humayun Saeed, Aijaz Aslam, Faysal Quraishi, and even Fahad Mustafa,” he added. “For girls, we can have Hareem Farooq and Sanam Jung.”

When asked if he would also join the contestant list with friends, Siddiqui quipped, “I should stick to Badshah Salamat because I’m sure I cannot win among them all.”

It is pertinent to note here that ‘Tamasha season 3’, hosted by Siddiqui, airs daily at 10 p.m., only on ARY Digital.