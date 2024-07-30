WATCH: Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa’s hilarious BTS from ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ ft. Dua

Behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, featuring Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa and more, gets a hilarious spin with the social media sensation, Dua.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday evening, A-list star Hania Aamir aka Sharjeena of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ dropped a funny BTS video from the serial.

The hilarious reel is a montage of several BTS clips from the show, set against the background voice of everyone’s favourite ‘red hair baddie’ aka 2-year-old daughter Dua of content creator Arshad, better known as ‘Zainab ke Papa’.

The video has been watched by at least 4.6 million users of the social site in less than 24 hours while thousands of their fans liked the post and dropped praising comments for the actors and the serial.

Notably, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, which marked the much-awaited small-screen acting comeback of superstar Fahad Mustafa, opposite Hania Aamir, started airing last month. The ensemble star cast of the play also features Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Tauseeq Haider, Maya Khan, Emmad Irfani, Naeema Butt and Yousuf Bashir Qureshi among others.

The story is penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, whereas, celebrated drama director Badar Mehmood, the mastermind behind hits like ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Balaa’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ and ‘Mein’, helmed the project.

‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.