Hania Aamir is just brilliant in ‘Kabhi main Kabhi Tum’: Marina Khan

Veteran actor, director and drama critic Marina Khan heaped praises on A-list actor Hania Aamir for her brilliant performance in the new serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’.

In her review of ARY Digital’s new serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, starring Fahad Mustafa in his small screen comeback along with Hania Aamir, Marina Khan lauded the latter for her effortless and rather relevant portrayal of an empowered yet vulnerable eldest daughter of the family, Sharjeena.

“Hania took the cake for me,” she said. “I think she was just brilliant in the last two episodes. The way she walked after Fahad [Mustafa] dropped her and looked at the house, there were just too many shades and thoughts that you could see going through her mind.”

“And every scene she did after that, the shock, the helplessness, the anger, the compromise, and how she processed all those emotions, I felt, she took the cake for me,” maintained the veteran.

Fellow critics and celebrated actors, Shamoon Abbasi and Rubina Ashraf seconded her stance.

“I’ve never seen Hania perform like the way she did in these last two episodes, and it shows her learning. She was extraordinary and looked like, she was acting in an international project,” praised Abbasi.

Ashraf chimed in saying, “Hania is undoubtedly a very capable actor. I’ve been her fan since her debut movie Janaan where she outshone everyone, and with all the good scripts that came her way, she never disappoints.”

Notably, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, while drama director Badar Mehmood, the mastermind behind hits like ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Balaa’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ and ‘Mein’, helmed the project.

