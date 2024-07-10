Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: Hania Aamir shares heartwarming reactions from her home

Some of the most heartwarming reactions to the latest turn of events in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ came in from lead actor Hania Aamir’s home.

At this point, Hania Aamir’s house help, Fari, is a social media personality herself, thanks to her frequent outings on the actor’s Instagram handle, and similar to all the viewers, who were not ready for the heartbreaking turn of events in the recently-aired episode 2 of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, Fari had a similar reaction to Sharjeena’s wedding being called off.

In a new BTS dump of the serial by Hania, Fari made a special appearance, reviewing the latest development. She was seen getting misty-eyed at the painful refusal of Adeel to marry Sharjeena and showed her anticipation for the next episode.

For the unversed, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, which marked the much-awaited small-screen acting comeback of superstar Fahad Mustafa, opposite Hania, started airing last week.

The story, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, revolves around two brothers, Adeel (Emmad Irfani) and Mustafa (Fahad); and the former’s bride-to-be, Sharjeena (Hania). Celebrated drama director Badar Mehmood, the mastermind behind hits like ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Balaa’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ and ‘Mein’, helmed the project.

‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.