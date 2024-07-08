Badshah hints at creative collaboration with Hania Aamir

Indian rapper Badshah was all praise for his Pakistani friend Hania Aamir and revealed when fans could see their creative collaboration.

On his recent outing on a radio show, Indian singer-rapper Badshah spoke about his close friend, Pakistan’s A-list actor, Hania Aamir. He said, “She is brilliant; insanely talented and sharp. I think she deserves all the success she is getting and deserves much more.”

When asked when will she appear in one of his music videos, he refused to let out a single word and simply showed his hands with ‘fingers crossed’.

During the outing, the ‘Mercy’ singer completely aced an all-about Hania Aamir quiz as well, without a single wrong answer.

Notably, their friendship started earlier last year when the Indian rapper shared his affection for Aamir, confessing to be following her on Instagram.

Speaking on the same radio show earlier, the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tu’ actor had said about Badshah, “He is a great friend. He is such a simple human being. Apart from his Badshah persona, he is a really nice person and is just so real. I think that’s one thing that is common and why we are friends. If I’m feeling low or not posting much he would inquire about what’s wrong or what happened.”

