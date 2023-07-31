Baby Baji: Sunita Marshall reacts to the latest episode

Actor Sunita Marshall aka Asma bhabhi of ‘Baby Baji’ is over the moon after the latest episode of the trending serial.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As the drama is heading towards its finale with just two episodes to go, Sunita Marshall who plays the pivotal character of Asma in the serial, is more than excited to witness how the story unravelled for Naseer [Hassan Ahmed] and Azra [Javeria Saud] in the latest episode, after all their wrongdoings.

Sharing several of her on-screen shots from the season, on the photo and video sharing application, the actor wrote, “Aaj ki episode dekh kar buhat maza aaya (Really enjoyed watching today’s episode).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunita Marshall Ahmed (@sunitamarshallofficial)

The now-viral post was liked by thousands of users on Gram and drew numerous compliments and supporting comments for her character, Asma.

As for ‘Baby Baji’, the star-studded daily serial stars Marshall with her real-life husband Hassan Ahmed, the on and off-screen couple Javeria and Saud Qasmi, Tuba Anwar, Junaid Jamshed, Faiza Khan, Fazal Hussain and Aina Asif along with veterans Samina Ahmed and Munawer Saeed.

‘Baby Baji’, written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan, is set to air its final episode 65 tomorrow, August 1.

‘We love you’: Javeria Saud shares a BTS picture with Baby baji