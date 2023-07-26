‘We love you’: Javeria Saud shares a BTS picture with Baby baji

The latest BTS picture of TV actor Javeria Saud from the sets of her on-air serial ‘Baby Baji’ is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her account on the photo and video sharing application in the early hours of Wednesday, Javeria Saud who portrays the outspoken yet entertaining Azra, wife of Jamal, in ARY Digital’s daily serial, posted a BTS picture, with her reel and real-life husband, Saud Qasmi and TV veteran Samina Ahmed, who plays the titular role in the serial.

“#babybaji we love u,” she wrote in the caption of the post with a love emoji. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javeria Saud Qasmi (@javeria_saud_official) The now-viral click was liked by thousands of users on Gram and drew numerous compliments for her performance as Azra, while there were also a number of social users, fully invested in the story of ‘Baby Baji’, who cursed the actor for her character’s wrongdoings.

As for ‘Baby Baji’, the star-studded daily serial stars Javeria with her real-life husband Saud, the on and off-screen couple Hassan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall, Tuba Anwar, Junaid Jamshed, Faiza Khan, Fazal Hussain and Aina Asif along with veterans Samina Ahmed and Munawer Saeed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javeria Saud Qasmi (@javeria_saud_official)

‘Baby Baji’, written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan, airs daily at 7 pm on ARY Digital.

Which role Hasan Ahmed refused to play in ‘Baby Baji’?