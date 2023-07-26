Which role Hasan Ahmed refused to play in ‘Baby Baji’?

Prominent actor Hasan Ahmed aka Naseer from ‘Baby Baji’ revealed that he was initially offered another role in the serial.

In a recent joint interview with her real and reel-life wife Sunita Marshall aka Asma bhabhi, Hasan Ahmed divulged that Naseer was not the character he was originally proposed to from the play, but the makers wanted him to play the eldest brother Jamal – now essayed by Lollywood star Saud Qasmi.

“I told them that I don’t want to do Jamal, but Naseer,” he told the interviewer. “Because Jamal is like a very ‘good’ guy.”

“So I asked the makers if they can let me do Naseer, and after that, I did not hear from them, and even I forgot about the project,” Ahmed added.

The actor continued, “So finally they came back and said, ‘We have decided you to be Naseer, while Jamal would be the brother elder than you’.”

The couple also shared that Marshall was not the first choice for Asma either, and in fact, joined the project, three days before the shoot commenced.

As for ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Baby Baji’, the star-studded cast of the play also features Samina Ahmed, Munawer Saeed, Javeria Saud, Junaid Jamshed Niazi, Tuba Anwar, Fazal Hussain, Aina Asif and Faiza Khan.

‘Baby Baji’, written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan, airs daily at 7 pm.

