Baby Baji: Is Sunita Marshall like Asma in real life?

Supermodel-turned-actor Sunita Marshall aka Asma bhabhi from ‘Baby Baji’ reveals how close she is to her character in real life.

During a recent outing with her real and reel-life husband Hassan Ahmed aka Naseer, on ARY Zindagi’s program ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Sunita Marshall revealed if she anything like the sweet, humble, selfless and forgiving Asma in real life.

“The on-screen character is a bit too innocent I believe,” Marshall told the host when asked if she is ‘ultra masoom (innocent)’ like Asma. “But there are girls who are like her in real life, however, speaking for myself, I’m not like that.”

Marshall continued, “In my opinion, mostly ladies are forced to be like that due to the circumstances. They don’t have many options to retaliate or walk out [of toxic marriage], many are afraid of being a single parent to their children; but once they have the courage, to speak for themself, nothing can restrict them.”

The actor also mentioned that a takeaway for such ladies from this character would be to become financially independent.

As for ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Baby Baji’, the star-studded cast of the play also features Samina Ahmed, Munawer Saeed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Junaid Jamshed Niazi, Tuba Anwar, Fazal Hussain, Aina Asif and Faiza Khan.

‘Baby Baji’, written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan, airs daily at 7 pm.

