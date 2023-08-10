‘My sisters are jealous of me…’: Tuba Anwar

Pakistan’s drama actor Tuba Anwar revealed that her sisters often get jealous because of all the pampering she gets from her mother.

In her recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Syeda Tuba Anwar spoke about the pros of being the youngest of all sisters.

During a segment ‘Parda Utha Dein’, the ‘Baby Baji’ actor said that her siblings would often blame their mom for being extra lenient towards her. “To date my mother feeds me with her hands and they would often get jealous of that,” she mentioned with a laugh.

Furthermore, Anwar also shared that she is not fond of cooking at all but the celebrity defended herself by saying that she had started working at a very young age, and hence never developed a culinary interest.

Speaking about her journey, the actor said she started her career in freelancing, before making a shift towards writing, then production and eventually landed up in dramas. “My first audition at a production house was really bad, and I was sure that this would never happen,” she added.

On the work front, Syeda Tuba Anwar was last seen in the recently concluded blockbuster serial ‘Baby Baji’, alongside an ensemble cast with the likes of Samina Ahmed, Munawer Saeed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Faiza Khan, Fazal Hussain, and Aina Asif.

