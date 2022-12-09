Baby born with ‘twin’ inside her stomach in rare condition

A mother was shocked after being informed of her newborn having “twin” foetus inside her stomach.

A foreign news agency reported that the doctors from the Assuta Medical Center in Israel figured something was wrong when doing an ultrasound on her. The scans revealed that the infant’s stomach was large than the usual size.

She gave birth to the baby a year later. The doctors did tests on the infant and found a partially developed foetus in its abdomen.

They removed the abnormality via surgery.

It was a case of ‘Fetus In Fetus’ (FIF). It is to describe an abnormal fetus getting developed inside the body of the healthy one.

Director of neonatology at Assuta Medical Center Dr Omer Globus, speaking with a foreign news agency, said they first thought of the rare condition being an embryo but it was not the case.

“We were surprised to discover that it was an embryo,” he said. “But it did not look like an embryo as you imagine it.”

“It happens as part of the fetal development process when there are cavities that close during development and one of the embryos enters such a space. The fetus inside partially develops but does not live and remains there,” he added.

