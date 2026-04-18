GENEVA, April 18: An entire range of HiPP baby food jars is being recalled ​from more than 1,000 SPAR supermarkets in Austria ‌over safety concerns, the baby food maker and the supermarket chain said on Saturday.

“It cannot be ruled out that ​a dangerous substance was introduced into the ​product,” HiPP said in a statement, adding that ⁠its HiPP Vegetable Carrot with Potato jars may ​have been tampered with.

A spokesperson for SPAR supermarket told Reuters that the mass recall ​was a precautionary measure and affects 1,500 of ​the retailer’s stores in Austria, with no impact on outlets ‌elsewhere.

“According ⁠to our current knowledge, this critical situation involves an external criminal interference that affects the SPAR Austria distribution channel,” a HiPP spokesperson told Reuters, adding ​its production ​and quality ⁠assurance remained unchanged.

SPAR and HiPP advised customers not to consume the contents of ​the jars bought from SPAR Austria and ​said ⁠customers would receive a full refund on returned products.

Police in the Austrian region of Burgenland are seeking ⁠information ​from the public, HiPP said. ​The police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for ​comment.