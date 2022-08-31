Baby girl’s dead body goes missing from graveyard

KARACHI: The dead body of a newborn girl has gone missing from a local graveyard in the city’s North Karachi area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the dead body of a newborn girl – buried a day earlier – went missing from Muhammad Shah graveyard in North Karachi area.

Angry residents of the area gathered around the graveyard while the police arrested the grave digger over suspicion.

The police said the grave of a two-day girl – identified as Ayesha – had been dug up and the dead body was stolen. Meanwhile, the police have recovered the shroud near the grave. The police also suspect that an animal had stolen the corpses of the baby girl.

Earlier in June, it was reported that unidentified thieves reportedly stole skeletons from a centuries-old graveyard of Karachi located in the Kathore area of Gadap Town.

It was revealed that unidentified persons stole human skeletal remains from the 400-year-old ancient graveyard in Karachi. Residents said that they noticed human bones spread near the graves when they were passing through the graveyard.

