Baby John: Box office collection from morning shows on opening day

The movie ‘Baby John’, actor Varun Dhawan’s major attempt to become an action hero superstar, is struggling at the box office as it could collect INR 2 crores from morning shows throughout India.

‘Baby John’ received terrible reviews when it debuted on Christmas Day and is only generating middling financial interest among moviegoers, local media reported.

Directed by Kalees, the film is seen as another major collaboration between Hindi and South Indian cinema after Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was featured in Atlee’s “Jawan.”

In contrast, ‘Pushpa 2’ on its 21st day of release is still in the running at the box office, and with over INR 1000 crore already collected, Allu Arjun’s film outperformed ‘Baby John’ in morning shows throughout India.

According to local media, ‘Baby John’ has collected only INR 2 crore across the country from morning shows, with an occupancy of just under 14 percent. ‘Baby John’ may collect INR 15 crore despite the fact that more people are expected to attend the afternoon and evening shows

Given that Wednesday is a holiday due to Christmas, Pushpa 2 might earn a little more than the Rs 14 crore it did on day 20 of its release.

The local media reported that ‘Baby John’ only sold about INR 5 crore worth of tickets ahead of time for the first day, which is not a particularly outstanding amount.

‘Baby John’ Producer Atlee has personally assisted in promoting the film, which has been positioned as a pan-India entertainer. With the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan last year, Atlee’s brand has grown significantly.

Baby John is a remake of his film Theri, which starred Vijay. His old colleague Kalees is the film’s director, and Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi play minor parts.

The horror comedy Bhediya, Varun Dhwan’s last film, also did poorly at the box office. On the first day of release, the film earned INR 7 crore. His earlier role was in the romance drama JugJugg Jeeyo, which earned Rs 9 crore on its first day of release.

Ironically, one of Varun Dhawan’s worst failures is also his biggest opener as Kalank grossed INR 21 crore on the first day but collapsed later. Dishoom, his final action movie, earned Rs 11 crore on its first day in 2016.