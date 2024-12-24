Varun Dhawan opens up on channeling Rajinikanth in ‘Baby John’

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has opened up on getting inspiration from superstar Rajinikanth to prepare for his role in ‘Baby John.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Directed by Kalees, the film is seen as another major collaboration between Hindi and South Indian cinema after Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was featured in Atlee’s “Jawan.”

In a recent interview, Varun Dhawan revealed how he was shown video clips of superstar Rajinikanth before he could take on the role in ‘Baby John.’

According to the Bollywood star, he took up the role to depart from his previous work.

“I wanted to do something larger than life. I wanted to be that macho hero. I wanted to express my emotions in a certain way, which I guess I was not getting those opportunities here [in Bollywood], or those films are not being made here,” said Varun Dhawan.

Read more: ‘Baby John’ star Varun Dhawan seeks THIS advice from Vivian Dsena

“I was shown a video compilation of [Indian superstar] Rajinikanth-sir and all the different antics that he does, the mass moments he does,” the ‘Baby John’ star added.

Meanwhile, he revealed the challenges he faced while transitioning from Bollywood to South Indian cinema as he called the role among the toughest he has done.

“It was very, very difficult. I think one of the tougher acting assignments I’ve had in a while. When I did ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny‘ with Raj and DK, it felt like a piece of cake actually, because that was very differently engineered,” Varun Dhawan said.

The Bollywood star, however, asserted that the action sequences in the film will leave the audience in awe.

“There’s a big interval block, pre-interval block, which is in the rain, which he’s done, which is a standout for me. The action in ‘Baby John’ is a monster in itself,” Varun Dhawan said.