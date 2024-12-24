‘Baby John’ star Varun Dhawan seeks THIS advice from Vivian Dsena

Bollywood A-lister and new dad Varun Dhawan asked ‘Bigg Boss 18’ contestant Vivian Dsena to share some tips on being the best ‘girl dad’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During the recent promotional outing on Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’, with his ‘Baby John’ co-stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh, Varun Dhawan, who welcomed his first child, a baby girl, earlier this year, asked the father of three daughters Vivian Dsena for the parenting advice.

When the Indian television heartthrob and BB season 18 contestant told Dhawan, “I actually have three daughters,” the Bollywood star warmly replied saying, “Oh wow, that’s truly a blessing.”

Dhawan continued to ask, “I’m also a proud girl Dad. Can you share some tips with me?”

“Tip toh yehi dunga ke saara heroism darwaze ke bahar. Ghar par sirf seva aur joh baby girl kahe uska hukum sar aankhon par (My only tip is to leave all your heroism at the door. At home, it’s all about service and following the orders of your baby girl, with her wishes being your command),” Dsena advised him.

It is pertinent to note here that Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, who tied the knot in January 2021, welcomed their daughter Lara on June 3.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri, 30, says she has grown up watching Vivian Dsena, 36

Meanwhile, his hotly-anticipated ‘Baby John’, co-written and directed by Kalees and produced by South-Indian filmmaker Atlee, co-stars Dhawan with Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff.

After being postponed from earlier planned release slate of May, ‘Baby John’ will now arrive in theatres on December 25, coinciding with Christmas.