Triptii Dimri, 30, says she has grown up watching Vivian Dsena, 36

Bollywood starlet Triptii Dimri goofed up on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ as she claimed that she has grown up watching contestant, Indian TV A-lister Vivian Dsena, despite the small age gap between them.
To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here
During a recent promotional outing on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 18’, with co-star Rajkummar Rao, for their recently released comedy flick ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, 30-year-old Triptii Dimri said that she grew up watching Vivian Dsena, 36, who rose to fame with his vampire serial ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’ in 2010.
Speaking to host Salman Khan about their favourite contestants of the Indian reality show’s latest season, the ‘Stree 2’ star named advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, whereas, Dimri said Dsena is her favourite among the lot, and mentioned that she grew up watching his serials on TV.
View this post on Instagram
However, it was a bit impossible to take, as Dsena made his television debut with ‘Kasamh Se’ in 2008, and went on to become a household name the following year, after starring as Abhay Raichand, in ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’, when the ‘Animal’ star must be around 15-16.
Apart from Dsena, ‘Bigg Boss’ also has Muskan Bamne, Karan Veer Mehra, Shehzada Dhami, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar and Nyrra Banerji among others locked up in the house.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Triptii Dimri is most recently seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s comedy flick ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. It was released in theatres on Friday.
Next, she has Kartik Aaryan’s Diwali biggie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, as well as ‘Dhadak 2’ in the pipeline.
Also Read: Is Triptii Dimri the real Manjulika in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’?