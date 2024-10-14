Triptii Dimri, 30, says she has grown up watching Vivian Dsena, 36

Bollywood starlet Triptii Dimri goofed up on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ as she claimed that she has grown up watching contestant, Indian TV A-lister Vivian Dsena, despite the small age gap between them.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During a recent promotional outing on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 18’, with co-star Rajkummar Rao, for their recently released comedy flick ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, 30-year-old Triptii Dimri said that she grew up watching Vivian Dsena, 36, who rose to fame with his vampire serial ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’ in 2010.

Speaking to host Salman Khan about their favourite contestants of the Indian reality show’s latest season, the ‘Stree 2’ star named advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, whereas, Dimri said Dsena is her favourite among the lot, and mentioned that she grew up watching his serials on TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

However, it was a bit impossible to take, as Dsena made his television debut with ‘Kasamh Se’ in 2008, and went on to become a household name the following year, after starring as Abhay Raichand, in ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’, when the ‘Animal’ star must be around 15-16.