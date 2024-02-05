Baby John: Teaser of Varun Dhawan starrer Atlee film unveiled

The first official footage of Varun Dhawan’s hotly-anticipated collaboration with South-Indian filmmaker Atlee Kumar, now titled ‘Baby John’, has been unveiled.

The maiden collaboration of Varun Dhawan with Atlee Kumar, who smashed the Box Office with Shahrukh Khan-led ‘Jawan’ last year, has finally got a release date and a title after being tentatively titled ‘VD18’ for the longest time. The ‘biggest action entertainer’ of 2024 has been titled ‘Baby John’, the makers announced with the first teaser on Monday afternoon.

The long-awaited title is blocked for theatrical release on May 31, 2024.

The first look teaser of the main character, essayed by Dhawan, sees him in a fierce avatar, as he rests on a huge throne, surrounded by guns and traditional dancers around him, ready to take on the enemies.

Pertinent to note here that ‘Baby John’ is an official remake of Atlee’s Tamil-language hit ‘Theri’ (2016), starring Thalapathy Vijay with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson.

Directed by A. Kaleeswaran, ‘Baby John’ stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi alongside Dhawan, while Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav play pivotal roles in the action flick.

Atlee and his wife Priya back the project under their banner A for Apple Productions, along with Jyoti Deshpande and Murad Khetani.