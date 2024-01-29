Iqra, Hamza’s ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ trailer gets fans excited!

The official trailer of the hotly-anticipated drama serial, ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’, featuring a fresh pair of Iqra Aziz and Hamza Sohail, has been unveiled.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

After the first looks at the lead actors and intriguing teasers of the upcoming play, the makers now have fans all excited with a compelling trailer of ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’, featuring everyone’s favourite actors Iqra Aziz and Hamza Sohail, in their maiden collaboration.

The two-and-a-half minutes long video, filled with action, romance, drama and crackling chemistry of young actors, was released across the platforms on Saturday afternoon, leaving viewers eager to watch more of how this story of our very own Romeo – the confident daredevil, Farhaad [Sohail] and Juliet – the unpredictable and unstoppable Freeya [Aziz], will unfold in a few weeks.

The trailer has been watched by millions of social users across the platforms.

Apart from Sohail and Aziz, the ensemble cast of the play also features Shabbir Jan, Zainab Qayyum, Khaled Anam, Shaheera Jalil Albasit and child actor Sami Khan among others.

Young director Fajr Raza, who has previously worked with renowned names like Badar Mehmood and Aabis Raza in hit plays namely ‘Mein’, ‘Bandish 2’ and ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, helmed the direction of the upcoming project as his first solo serial, whereas playwright Parisa Siddiqui penned the script and story of the same. Fahad Mustafa and Dr Ali Kazmi back the project under their production venture Big Bang Entertainment.

‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ trailer promises a chaotic tale