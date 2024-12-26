‘Baby John’ termed flop following dismal opening at Box Office

‘Baby John,’ starring Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, has failed to make a mark at the Box Office on its opening day.

Made with a Reported budget of INR180 crore, the film managed to earn just INR12.5 crore on its opening day on December 25 while ‘Pushpa 2’ minted INR19.75 crore – its 21st day of the film’s release, as per Indian media outlets.

According to Indian Box Office experts, despite the presence of an ensemble cast and the much-anticipated cameo by Bollywood star Salman Khan, the film failed to bring the audience to the cinemas.

Experts said that ‘Baby John’ collection was much lower than his film ‘Kalank’ as it was outperformed by ‘Pushpa 2’ on Christmas Day.

While Varun Dhawan’s ‘Kalank’ grossed INR21 crore on the first day, it collapsed in the later days.

Directed by Kalees, ‘Baby John’ is seen as another major collaboration between Hindi and South Indian cinema after Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was featured in Atlee’s ‘Jawan.’

However, the film received a cold response from the fans as it sold around INR5 crore worth of tickets ahead of time for the first day, which is not a particularly outstanding amount.

It is worth noting here that ‘Baby John’ is a remake of his film Tamil ‘Their’ which starred Vijay.

Varun Dhwan’s last film the horror comedy, ‘Bhediya’ also did poorly at the box office. On the first day of release, the film earned INR7 crore. His earlier role was in the romance drama ‘JugJugg Jeeyo,’ which earned INR9 crore on its first day of release.