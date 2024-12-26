Wamiqa Gabbi shares hilarious pictures with all ‘Baby Johns’

Bollywood starlet Wamiqa Gabbi, of the recently released ‘Baby John’, used the AI technology, to share pictures with all the ‘Baby Johns’.

As her hotly-anticipated ‘Baby John’ was released theatrically on Wednesday, actor Wamiqa Gabbi turned to her Instagram handle, with a hilarious take on the film’s title, sharing pictures with the ‘baby’ versions of various Johns of Bollywood and Hollywood.

The actor shared AI-generated photos with her film’s hero Varun Dhawan, as well as John Abraham, Johnny Lever, John Cena, Johnny Depp, John Krasinski, John Travolta, and with singers, John Legend and John Mayer, and captioned, “Premiqa and Baby Johns. That’s it. That’s the post.”

Through her caption, Gabbi also prompted her followers to book their tickets and watch her film in the cinemas.

Notably, Gabbi co-stars with Bollywood A-lister Varun Dhawan and South Indian starlet Keerthy Suresh, along with Jackie Shroff, in the recently released Kalees directorial action thriller, backed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee.

After being delayed from the original release slate of May, the title arrived in theatres yesterday, December 25, on account of Christmas Day.