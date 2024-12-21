‘Baby John’ actor Wamiqa Gabbi’s jaw-dropping facial transformation: Has she gone under the knife?

Since she first appeared on screen in ‘Jab We Met’ (2007) to her most recent promotional looks for the forthcoming film ‘Baby John’ – Wamiqa Gabbi has surely come a long way. Similar to her acting graph, the Bollywood starlet’s face also went from significantly chubbier to rather chiselled over all these years.

Over the years, actor Wamiqa Gabbi has garnered a lot of attention for her diverse choice of film scripts across the languages, and safe to say, that the starlet never fails to impress audiences and critics alike with her acting chops and dancing skills.

While she has always been loved and complimented for her looks and beauty as well, the recent viral college of her before and after pictures, has sparked a debate about whether the ‘Khufiya’ actor had gone under the knife to achieve significant changes in her facial features, particularly her jawline, which has gone from rather chubbier to quite sharp and chiselled in recent times.

What many might not be well aware of is that the actor had to put on some weight for her role as Nilofar Qureshi in Amazon Prime’s series ‘Jubilee’ last year, however, before anyone could notice, Gabbi was back in her element for the next projects. This also made fans wonder if she has got her fat dissolved surgically to get into her other characters.

Reacting to the viral photo, a social user commented, “Why are people saying she got surgeries? Looks like weight loss to me,” while another explained, “No you really can’t compare. The left is an untouched, unfiltered closeup pic where she’s smiling. Whereas the one on the right is filtered, maybe edited, and has no smile. Plus weight loss. Her face still looks the same.”

“I feel everyone does the same surgery (perhaps even goes to the same surgeon) and now they all end up looking the same,” one more opined.

Previously, Gabbi has openly spoken about her weight-loss journey, when she said, “Going on a weight-loss journey was, of course, a conscious decision and the focus was on being fit. For Jubilee, I had to put on some amount to look the part since the series is set in the 40s and 50s and people then had a certain body type.”

“My only concern was I didn’t want to starve, but I have an excellent and talented fitness team who made sure I didn’t but had some good food,” she disclosed. “It feels good to fit into my old clothes.”

On the work front, Wamiqa Gabbi will be next seen in Varun Dhawan’s hotly-anticipated ‘Baby John’, co-starring Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff. The Kalees directorial will arrive in theatres on December 25, coinciding with Christmas.