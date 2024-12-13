Wamiqa Gabbi recalls first reaction to action-heavy ‘Baby John’ scenes

Bollywood actress Wamiqa Gabbi has reflected on her first action sequences in the upcoming film ‘Baby John’ alongside actor Varun Dhawan.

Directorial by filmmaker Atlee, ‘Baby John’ will see Varun Dhawan as the protagonist, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff will play the villain while Wamiqa Gabbi will also star in a key role.

Recalling her experience of working on the film, Wamiqa Gabbi said that the film marks her debut in action films.

“When I first heard the script of Baby John, my reaction was, ‘Full Masssss!’ I knew it was Atlee sir, and this is exactly what he’s celebrated for — fun, fast-paced, and highly entertaining films. The story had me hooked right from the start; you just can’t take your eyes off the screen,” the Bollywood actress said.

However, the action-packed sequences in ‘Baby John’ left her unsure about her performance as she had never done such scenes.

“This was my first time doing action, and I honestly didn’t know what to expect,” Wamiqa Gabbi said.

The Bollywood actress then underwent a couple of days of rehearsals before taking on the action scenes.

Meanwhile, the actress said that working on ‘Baby John’ gave her the opportunity to explore uncharted territories.

“That moment was overwhelming. I’m so grateful to have been part of something so exhilarating and perfectly executed,” she added.

Earlier, this month, the trailer for ‘Baby John,’ was released portraying the beautiful relationship between a father and his daughter.

The trailer sees Varun Dhawan’s character doing the dad duties while being a police officer and fighting crime.

‘Baby John,’ produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, is set to hit theatres on December 25.