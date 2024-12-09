‘Baby John’ trailer: Varun Dhawan up against Jackie Shroff

The action-packed trailer for ‘Baby John,’ starring Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, was released on Monday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Directed by Kalees, the trailer is a blend of humour, entertainment, and action, and it also portrays the beautiful relationship between a father and his daughter.

Apart from Varun Dhawan as the protagonist, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff plays the villain in ‘Baby John’ while Sanya Malhotra, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi also play key roles in the film.

The trailer for the hotly-anticipated film touches on societal issues such as the rising number of rape cases reported in India.

The trailer sees Varun Dhawan’s character doing the dad duties while being a police officer and fighting crime.

At the launch of the trailer, the Bollywood actor said that the film was an emotional and powerful journey.

Read more: Varun Dhawan to headline ‘Border’ sequel with Sunny Deol

“I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of Baby John. This film is a deeply emotional and powerful journey, and it’s been an incredible experience bringing this character to life. The trailer offers just a glimpse of the intensity and heart this story carries, and I can’t wait for the audience to witness it on the big screen. Working on this project has been truly special, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone,” Varun Dhawan added.

‘Baby John,’ produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, is set to hit theatres on December 25.