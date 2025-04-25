Komal Aziz Khan reveals her ONLY fear in life

Actor-entrepreneur Komal Aziz Khan made a surprising confession about her only fear in life: marriage.

During a recent outing on ARY Digital’s show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Komal Aziz Khan was asked about her biggest fear in life, when she admitted that she has quite a brave personality and doesn’t fear anything, except maybe marriage.

“I’ve done all the adventures in my life; from joining protests to fighting for myself, from being on stage to running a business, but marriage is my only fear, which I have yet to conquer,” she told host Nida Yasir.

“It is because of the marriages I’ve witnessed while growing up,” she reasoned. “Although they weren’t dreadful, they were nothing like what would convince me to leave everything and get married. Therefore, I always prioritised being independent, not only financially but also emotionally.”

The ‘Bay Khudi’ actor also shared, “Even in today’s day and age, I’ve seen girls who are not allowed to work after marriage, due to which they couldn’t be financially independent, and subsequently, they are also emotionally dependent.”

“But I can see things getting better,” Khan concluded on an optimistic note.

