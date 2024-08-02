My husband must be a lot more successful than me: Komal Aziz Khan

Describing her idea of a perfect life partner, actor-entrepreneur Komal Aziz Khan made clear that she would ideally want to marry a fellow entrepreneur, who is a lot more successful than her.

In a recent conversation on a digital magazine’s podcast, actor Komal Aziz Khan, 34, shared that she is absolutely not against the institution of marriage and will surely take the plunge when she finds someone who meets her standards.

“[My] standards are a bit too high and no one has been able to meet those expectations yet,” she told the host.

When quizzed further about her ‘high standards’ and the qualities she seeks in her future husband, the ‘Zard Zamano Ka Sawera’ actor noted, “He should be really brave, a risk-taker. The person should be very true to himself, because then only he would be fearless and not cowardly, not giving into expectations of his family or society.”

“I would ideally prefer an entrepreneur because they think very big. Also, he must be very masculine, a complete guy, because I’m very feminine,” she added.

“And someone who is a lot more successful than me, because then only I can give him the respect my husband deserves in a relationship like marriage,” Khan made clear. “This might sound very cliche but I also have to surrender to my husband so for that he must be in that position, and several steps ahead of me, spiritually, emotionally, financially and physically.”

“If that’s not the case, I think I would not be able to give him that respect,” she concluded.