Varun Dhawan reveals Amitabh Bachchan’s character reference for ‘Baby John’

Bollywood A-lister Varun Dhawan revealed the page from Amitabh Bachchan’s acting ‘bible’ that he read to prepare for his dual roles in the forthcoming title ‘Baby John’.

During a recent promotional outing for his hotly-anticipated ‘Baby John’, Varun Dhawan shared that he drew references from Amitabh Bachchan’s character of Tiger in ‘Hum’ (1991) for Atlee’s action thriller.

“I liked Hum and it featured Rajinikanth sir, Govinda ji. Mukul Anand is one of my favourite directors and when he made the film, it was ahead of its time. The way he had shown the past and present of Amit ji, was great,” said Dhawan. “There’s a shot in Hum where he fights and then runs. I thought of that scene while doing this film (Baby John).”

“Amit ji has done so many iconic films. There’s so much to learn from him. The newer generation of actors should not forget that bible,” added the ‘Bhediya’ actor.

Notably, the star-studded blockbuster, directed by Mukul Anand, co-starred Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Govinda, along with Kimi Katkar and Shilpa Shirodkar.

As for ‘Baby John’, co-written and directed by Kalees, filmmaker Atlee’s production stars Dhawan in the titular role along with Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, while Jackie Shroff plays the main antagonist Babbar Sher in the title.

After being postponed from earlier planned release slate of May, ‘Baby John’ will now arrive in theatres on December 25, coinciding with Christmas.