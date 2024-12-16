Varun Dhawan clarifies ‘Baby John’ is ‘not a remake’ of ‘Theri’

Bollywood A-lister Varun Dhawan clarified that his hotly-anticipated project, Atlee’s ‘Baby John’ is not the remake of the filmmaker’s highly-acclaimed ‘Theri’, but rather an adaptation.

In a new promotional discussion about his forthcoming title 'Baby John', about a police officer, who is a single father to a daughter, Varun Dhawan confirmed that rather than a remake, his action thriller can be termed as an adaptation of Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer 'Theri'.

“When Atlee came with this film, there was a reason behind it, and he said that we had to change a lot of the geography of the film,” he said. “We have to use it as an adaptation and not really a proper remake, and I think that’s what’s done. Like you see, a lot of the frames and a lot of the story angles are different.”

Dhawan continued, “So if someone comes in expecting a book-by-book remake, they will be disappointed because that’s not what the film is. It’s an adaptation. We’re not running away from that, but it’s more of an adaptation.”

Notably, co-written and directed by Kalees, the action-packed thriller stars Dhwan in the titular role along with Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, while Jackie Shroff plays the main antagonist Babbar Sher in the title.

After being postponed from earlier planned release slate of May, ‘Baby John’ will now arrive in theatres on December 25, coinciding with Christmas.

