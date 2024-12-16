‘Baby John’ actor Keerthy Suresh ties the knot!

South-Indian starlet Keerthy Suresh has tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Antony Thattil in Goa, she announced with the first pictures of both ceremonies on social media.

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts earlier this week, the newlyweds Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil made a joint post, sharing the first pictures of themselves from their intimate South-Indian wedding ceremony in Goa.

The ‘Dasara’ actor simply added their wedding hashtag ‘For The Love Of Nyke’ and a red heart emoji in the caption of the eight-picture gallery.

On Sunday, Suresh also dropped stunning visuals from the white wedding of the couple.

Thousands of social users including the entertainment fraternity liked the posts while a number of them flocked to the comments section to extend their heartfelt wishes for the newlyweds for this new phase of life.

Notably, Suresh, 32, first met Thattil in 2008, when she was still in school while her beau was about to start his undergraduate college. After dating for over 15 years, the A-list actor and the Dubai-based businessman, who owns a chain of resorts in his hometown of Kochi, India, decided to take the next step in their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, National, SIIMA and Filmfare Award-wining actor Keerthy Suresh is all set for her Bollywood debut in Atlee’s ‘Baby John’, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav.

The Kalees directorial is scheduled for theatrical release on December 25.