Akshay Kumar speaks up on eyesight issue

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar admitted to having eyesight issues because of the contact lenses that he wore in his film Bachchan Paandey.

The Bollywood actor, in a report by an India-based news agency, recalled how difficult it was to wear and remove the lenses from his eyes.

“Wearing the lens and then removing it was extremely difficult,” he said as quoted in the report. “Jaan nikal jaati thi because I could not fix it in my eye myself. It was a very big lens. I would see everything blurry and that’s how I used to shoot. I would just see that there is a figure in front of me.”

The Rowdy Rathore actor mentioned that his look was decided after a series of photoshoots.

“The first day it took about 15 minutes, but later it used to take me hardly 2-3 minutes. We decided on my look by doing a lot of photoshoots for three days and that’s when we zeroed in on this one,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



Bachchan Paandey tells the story of a budding director who makes an attempt to look up to a merciless gangster for making a film on gangsterism. However, her secret bids fail when she gets caught.

Watch: Fan grabbed Akshay Kumar by head, video goes viral

The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Farhad Samji has directed the project. It is a co-production of Manoj Mittra, Sajid Nadiadwala and Prashant Sharma.

Comments