Back-door contacts being made with PTI founder: Aslam Ghuman

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Brigadier (retd) Aslam Ghuman said that back-door contacts are being made with party founder Imran Khan, hoping that the development could be beneficial for Pakistan.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Aslam Ghuman revealed that 90 per cent of the work had been completed on November 26, but due to someone’s statement, things went awry.

“Talks with PTI founder have resumed again and hopefully it will be good for the country.”

Speaking on the general elections, Aslam Ghuman said that he won the election with difficulty, but attributed his success to the blessings of the party founder, Imran Khan. He said that the people voted for the party founder, and he cannot betray their trust.

To a question on the PTI’s show-cause notice against him for ‘defying’ party policy during passage of the constitutional amendment, the MNA said that he did not attend the assembly on the leadership’s directives.

“Despite pressure, I did not vote against the founder of PTI on the 26th amendment. I did not vote for the 26th amendment in the assembly and the party verified it. The party itself told me to remain absent and not come to the assembly. I responded, and the party was satisfied; I also received a good message from the founder of PTI,” Aslam Ghuman said.

The MNA also criticised his party colleagues living abroad and making ‘false’ allegations. “Those sitting abroad and making vlogs are spreading false news on which the clarification was sought from me,” Aslam Ghuman added.

The MNA while acknowledging differences within the party said that Imran Khan was never displeased with criticism. To another question, Aslam Ghuman said that Bushra Bibi has stepped back, and the party founder does not want her to be involved in politics.