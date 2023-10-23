Backlog of unprinted passports cleared

KARACHI: The backlog of unprinted passports has been cleared after the special measures taken by the interior ministry and the issuance process will be completed within the given timeframe, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Directorate General of Immigration & Passports is expected to issue the passports across the country in a few days. Following the emergency measures, the backlog of the fast-track passport applications was cleared.

It was learnt that the fast-track passport issuance will be started tomorrow and the backlog of urgent passports will also be cleared within two to three days.

Yesterday, the Interior Ministry deployed additional machinery and staff to expedite the printing process of passports.

After caretaker interior minister’s notice, the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports received lamination papers for passport printing. The directorate started printing process to clear the backlog of passports.

The authorities completed preparations to overcome the shortage of the lamination papers. Additional machinery and staffers have been deployed to expedite the passport printing.

Earlier, the backlog of unprinted passports had reached 700,000 due to a shortage of lamination paper in Pakistan.