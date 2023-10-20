Passport printing: Interior Ministry deploys additional machinery, staff

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has deployed additional machinery and staff to expedite the printing process of passports, ARY News reported on Friday.

After caretaker interior minister’s notice, the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports received lamination papers for passport printing. The directorate started printing process to clear the backlog of passports.

The authorities completed preparations to overcome the shortage of the lamination papers. Additional machinery and staffers have been deployed to expedite the passport printing.

Press Release: pic.twitter.com/47lpKdewXH — Directorate General Immigration & Passports (@DGIPofficial) October 20, 2023

Yesterday, it emerged that the backlog of unprinted passports has reached 700,000 due to a shortage of lamination paper in Pakistan.

The issuance of a new passport has been suspended for over a week now as Pakistan has yet to receive the order of lamination paper.

Passport and Immigration officials said the delivery of lamination paper was due to arrive in Pakistan on Friday. Due to backlog, the printing of Pakistani passports will continue on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the citizens, the officials said.

The suspension of passport printing has affected the masses willing to travel abroad. Taking notice of the matter, caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti also talked to the officials and ordered them to ensure the timely printing of the passports.