Glitch shuts passport system across Pakistan

The system of passport issuance remained suspended across Pakistan for more than two hours after developing a technical glitch, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The sources said the system connected with the NADRA database suddenly ‘collapsed’ due to a technical fault, promoting the suspension of the passport issuance process across Pakistan.

The citizens who came for their passports were forced to wait as the system could not upload the applicants’ credentials.

Sources further say the work at the passport offices across Pakistan was restored after a brief suspension as the IT experts reconnected the suspended system with the NADRA database.

Earlier, the official delivery timing for the issuance of passports in Pakistan was modified once again.

As per details, the passport department has recently issued a notification outlining the revised passport delivery schedules.

For regular passport applications, the delivery time has been extended to a maximum of 21 working days, compared to the previous 10-day timeframe.