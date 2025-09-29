Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl halftime show 2026

Three-time Grammy Award-winning global recording artist Bad Bunny was announced as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026.

The NFL made the announcement during halftime of the ‘Sunday Night Football’ game between the Green Bay Packers and host Dallas Cowboys, along with Apple Music and Roc Nation.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny, 31, said in a press release. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown.

“This is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” he said in Spanish, translated as “Go and tell your grandmother that we will be the Super Bowl halftime show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple Music (@applemusic)

Super Bowl LX will air on NBC. The halftime show will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers.

“Bad Bunny represents the global energy and cultural vibrancy that define today’s music scene,” said Jon Barker, senior vice president of Global Event Production for the NFL. “As one of the most influential and streamed artists in the world, his unique ability to bridge genres, languages, and audiences makes him an exciting and natural choice to take the Super Bowl halftime stage.

“We know his dynamic performances, creative vision, and deep connection with fans will deliver the kind of unforgettable experience we’ve come to expect from this iconic cultural moment.”

Also Read: Adele turns down Super Bowl 2026 offer as ‘assassination fears’ loom!

Bad Bunny’s full name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, and he released his sixth studio album in January. Also an actor, he co-founded the sports marketing agency Rimas Sports, and Bad Bunny is a co-owner of Puerto Rican basketball team Los Cangrejeros de Santurce.

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring,” Roc Nation’s Jay-Z said. “We are honoured to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

The announcement of Bad Bunny for Super Bowl LX came after growing speculation that Taylor Swift may be open to being the halftime performer next year. Recently engaged to Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, Swift is regularly seen at Chiefs games.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on NBC’s “Today” show earlier this month when asked if a Swift halftime show was in the works: “I can’t tell you anything about that … it’s a maybe.”