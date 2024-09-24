‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ producers accuse director of fund misappropriation

In response to director Ali Abbas Zafar’s claims of non-payment of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ fees, producers Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani, of Pooja Entertainment, have filed a complaint against him. To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here As reported earlier Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar filed a complaint with the Directors’ Association, accusing Pooja Entertainment of non-payment of his dues, i.e. INR7.30 crores, for helming ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. It has now been learnt that in response to his claims, producers Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani have filed a police complaint against Zafar, accusing him of misappropriation of funds.

In a complaint, filed on September 3, at the Bandra Police Station, the producers alleged that the director, who also happened to be a co-producer on the title, siphoned off subsidy funds provided by Abu Dhabi authorities for the film shoot.

The producers claimed that the funds, which were supposed to support the film’s production, were diverted by Zafar for personal or unauthorized use.

It is also being said that the reports regarding non-payment of dues started to circulate after Bhagnanis filed the complaint against the director earlier this month.

In other news, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) has called for a joint meeting between Zafar and Bhagnanis over the matter.

It is worth noting here that the star-studded action flick, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha, was made over a massive budget of INR350 crores. However, the Eid-ul-Fitr release opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and failed to perform well at the Box Office as well.