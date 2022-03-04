‘Badin jalsa is referendum against Zardari mafia’

BADIN: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has termed Badin jalsa, a referendum against Zardari mafia, ARY News reported.

PTI’s Haqood-i-Sindh March reached Badin last night, where a huge public gathering was held.

Taking it to Twitter, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi said people of Badin have given their verdict, Sindh is also ready for change.

بدین کے عوام نے فیصلہ سنا دیا۔سندھ اب تبدیلی کے لئے تیار ہے۔ شاندار استقبال پر ذوالفقار مرزا صاحب اور ڈاکٹر فہمیدہ مرزا کا شکریہ۔ سنا ھے کل کوئی ملتان گیا تھا۔ آنکھیں کھول کر دیکھ لو بیٹا بدین میں تمہارے ملتان جلسے سے دو گنا زیادہ لوگ زرداری مافیا کے خلاف عوامی ریفرنڈم ھے۔ pic.twitter.com/tEk4LgR3M5 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) March 4, 2022

He also thanked former Sindh home minister, Dr Zulfiqar Mirza and his wife Federal Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza for the support.

Read more: Haqooq-i-Sindh March: Majority of PTI lawmakers return to Karachi

Taking a jibe at PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Qureshi said open your eyes, Badin jalsa was bigger than the one you [Bilawal] held in Multan.

It is to be mentioned here that the Haqooq-i-Sindh march of the PTI against the provincial government of Sindh is underway and holding public gatherings in different cities of the province.

