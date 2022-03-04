Friday, March 4, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

‘Badin jalsa is referendum against Zardari mafia’

test

BADIN: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has termed Badin jalsa, a referendum against Zardari mafia, ARY News reported.

PTI’s Haqood-i-Sindh March reached Badin last night, where a huge public gathering was held.

Taking it to Twitter, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi said people of Badin have given their verdict, Sindh is also ready for change.

He also thanked former Sindh home minister, Dr Zulfiqar Mirza and his wife Federal Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza for the support.

Read more: Haqooq-i-Sindh March: Majority of PTI lawmakers return to Karachi

Taking a jibe at PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Qureshi said open your eyes, Badin jalsa was bigger than the one you [Bilawal] held in Multan.

It is to be mentioned here that the Haqooq-i-Sindh march of the PTI against the provincial government of Sindh is underway and holding public gatherings in different cities of the province.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.