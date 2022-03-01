Haqooq-i-Sindh March: Majority of PTI lawmakers return to Karachi

GHOTKI: A majority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers have reached Karachi after leaving the Haqooq-i-Sindh March, launched against the PPP’s provincial government, ARY News reported.

As per details, 80 per cent of the MNAs and MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf including MNA Aftab Siddiqui, Faheem Khan, Attaullah Advocate, Khurram Sher Zaman, Ali Aziz, Shahzad Qureshi, Dr Seema Zia, Adeel Ahmed and Jamal Siddiqui have reached back Karachi.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh and MPA Imran Shah are already in Karachi with injured Mir Iftikhar Lund, who fell from the container on the inaugural day of the march.

Currently, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, Sidra Imran, Raja Azhar, Dr Sanjay and Abbas Jaffri are attending Huqooq-e-Sindh March.

Meanwhile, lawmakers including, Bilal Ghaffar, Saeed Afridi, Shahzad Awan, Riaz Haider, Aftab Jahangir, Akram Cheema, Jameel Najeeb Haroon, Aslam Khan, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Saifur Rehman and Shakoor Shad did not attend the march.

It may be noted that PTI’s Haqooq-i-Sindh march is currently present in Larkana and will head towards Moro, Nawabshah later in the day.

