PPP, PTI marchers likely to come face-to-face in Moro

KARACHI: Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary on Monday reached out to PPP and PTI leadership to avoid a possible clash of party workers in Moro city, ARY News reported quoting sources.

PPP and PTI long marches will cross Moro city at the same time tomorrow (Tuesday) and it was feared that party workers of both parties may come across each other.

To avoid the possible clash, DG Rangers contacted the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and urged to change the timings of their marches arrival in the Moro district of Sindh, said sources.

The leadership of both parties have assured DG Rangers of avoiding clash and it was agreed that PPP’s long march will first exit the Moro city then PTI marchers will enter the city.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday resumed its Awami Long March to Islamabad after a night stay in Tando Muhamamd Khan.

On Sunday, PPP began its ‘Awami Long March’ headed by the party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from the Quaid’s mausoleum and stayed Tando Muhammad Khan after marching via Malir to Badin.

The Awami Long March on Monday evening reached Hyderabad, where Bilawal Bhutto addressed the participants in Garibabad.

PPP’s long march currently staying at Nawabshah and will head towards Moro on Tuesday morning.

On the other hand, PTI’s Haqooq-e-Sindh march is currently present in Larkana and will head towards Moro, Nawabshah tomorow.

