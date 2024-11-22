Badshah addresses Hania Aamir dating rumours

Indian rapper Badshah has responded to the rumours about his relationship with Pakistani A-list actor Hania Aamir.

The two showbiz stars have been snapped together on several occasions and have also expressed admiration for each other in the past.

Hania Aamir was recently spotted giving a shoutout to Badshah after she attended the Indian rapper’s concert in Dubai.

The Pakistan actor turned to her Instagram stories to share a brief video with her cross-border friend Badshah after attending his recent concert.

In the clip, the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ actor and the ‘Mercy’ singer are spotted bowing down to each other before they share a casual hug. Sharing the video, Hania Aamir captioned, “That’s my beautiful friend! He’s an absolute rockstar! Hero hai!”

Following their interaction, speculation about their rumoured relationship once again intensified, leading the Indian rapper to finally break his silence on the gossip.

“Hania is a very good friend of mine, and we share a great connection. We have a lot of fun whenever we meet, and that’s all there is to it. She is happy in her life and I am in mine. Our equation is wonderful, but people often misinterpret it and see what they want to believe,” he said in an interview with an Indian media outlet.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was previously married to Jasmine Masih for eight years after tying the knot in 2012. However, they parted ways in 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir very recently won global recognition and acclaim for her role as Sharjeena, in the biggest serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring superstar Fahad Mustafa.