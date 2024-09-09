‘A little painful…’: Badshah breaks silence on his divorce, daughter

Indian rapper Badshah breaks his silence on his divorce from ex-wife Jasmine Masih and the relationship with his seven-year-old daughter.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During a recent podcast interview, Indian singer-rapper Badshah opened up on his divorce from Jasmine and maintained that he has no regret or guilt whatsoever.

“[Because] I know for a fact that we both tried everything. We tried our best. We both tried our best and gave everything that we had,” he told the host. “We separated because it was not healthy for our child.”

“I get to meet my child but not that often… as she lives in London,” he added.

When asked about his relationship with his daughter, the ‘Kala Chashma’ singer shared that it’s ‘extremely friendly’.

“She thinks her daddy is cool, very cool… but she’s not a fan. She listens to BLACKPINK,” he mentioned, and quipped, “As a musician, buying another musician’s merchandise for your own child is a little painful.”

Also Read: Badshah hints at creative collaboration with Hania Aamir It is worth noting here that Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, better known by his stage name Badshah, married Jasmine Masih in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, in 2017. They parted ways in 2020.

The rapper has been linked with Pakistani A-lister Hania Aamir and Indian actor Mrunal Thakur in the recent past, however, he has repeatedly denied the rumours indirectly.