Is Badshah dating Mrunal Thakur? Rapper seemingly answered

Web Desk
By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Indian star rapper Badshah breaks silence on the recently-sparked dating speculations with Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur.

Badshah shared a couple of cryptic notes on his Instagram stories after social media was in a frenzy about his budding romance with B-Town diva Mrunal Thakur as the two were spotted holding hands at a recent outing.

It all started when a paparazzi video of ‘Bad Boy X Bad Girl’ duo, walking hand-in-hand at the grand Diwali bash of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, went viral on social media, sparking dating speculations about the two.

However, Badshah turned to his stories to clarify the matter and without taking any obvious names, slyly refuted the tabloid reports. “Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai (It’s not what you’re thinking),” he wrote on the social site on Tuesday morning.badshah, cryptic note, dating, mrunal thakur A few hours earlier, he also teased, “To samajhne ki koshish kar, sikka uchala gaya hai (Try to understand, the coin has been tossed).”badshah, cryptic note, dating, mrunal thakur It is pertinent to note here that the two celebrities shared the screen space back in 2021 when Thakur was featured in the rapper’s music video of ‘Bad Boy X Bad Girl’.

Mrunal Thakur names her ‘lucky charm’ in Bollywood

