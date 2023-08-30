Mrunal Thakur names her ‘lucky charm’ in Bollywood

Bollywood starlet Mrunal Thakur named her lucky charm in the industry and revealed what she learnt from the person.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

While Mrunal Thakur continues to enjoy the success of her last two projects, ‘Made In Heaven 2’ and ‘Lust Stories 2’, she was seated for a special segment with an Indian tabloid when she revealed something or the other she has learnt from all her co-stars.

“All my co-stars are my friends and mentors and they have made me a better actor. They have all taught me something or the other that I needed to learn,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

During the conversation, she revealed that Ranveer Singh, with whom she shared the screen for an ad film, is her lucky charm in the industry. When asked for an explanation, Thakur revealed that she had an opportunity to work with him when she was a popular face of Indian dramas.

The ‘Jersey’ actor said that she learnt from Singh to bring a certain energy on every set and it was because of that commercial that she finally got a chance to star in films opposite leading actors.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur has a packed slate with films ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, ‘Pippa’ and Aankh Micholi’, along with Telugu titles ‘Hi Nanna’ and a project opposite heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda.

Ranveer Singh mercilessly trolled for ‘Don 3’ casting