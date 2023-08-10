Ranveer Singh mercilessly trolled for ‘Don 3’ casting

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh replaced superstar Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Don 3‘ as his casting did not sit well with netizens who are trolling him with harsh comments.

It is pertinent to mention that Farhan Akhtar, the producer of the revamped ‘Don‘ franchise, revealed that Ranveer Singh will be playing the character in the third instalment.

His announcement infuriated netizens, who doubted Ranveer Singh could match the class of SRK and Amitabh Bachchan.

They are trolling Ranveer Singh and the producers with their harsh comments. Here’s what they think of the casting.

Ranveer Singh to replace SRK as Don in the #Don3 movie …. Entire universe : pic.twitter.com/aAhyPETPFN — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) August 9, 2023

no offense to Ranveer Singh, but SRK as Don>>>>> pic.twitter.com/d1uxMIGPcC — Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) August 9, 2023

They gave the role to Ranveer Singhpic.twitter.com/7hDGQaZD16 — Ritvik (@RG_1177) August 10, 2023

chota don was a better option than ranveer singh as don — Sara (@sara_pirzadaa) August 10, 2023

This smirk of John Abraham can easily overshadow million smiles… Definitely a better choice for Don3 than Ranveer singh pic.twitter.com/2AfNKUHSUA — Anamika A. 🇮🇳 (@Delhiwalididi) August 10, 2023

However, there are some who believe that the actor will do a good job in filling Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes.

“Hate won’t overshadow Ranveer Singh’s performance. Don 3, can’t wait!” — The wizard 🪄 (Parody) (@wizard_521) August 10, 2023

Not gonna lie it was a bittersweet moment when I heard the news about Ranveer Singh being cast in Don 3. Years ago when Don was being remade I was nervous cos Amitabh Bachchan had done such a good role. I mean he’s a legend! The film was great too, the story, the cast & the songs — Yasmin (@YazminShabir) August 10, 2023

Ranveer singh with and without method acting is two different artist so relax he’ll do well as a don! #Don3 — Hitesh (@mhiteshofficial) August 10, 2023

Same situation happened when the don was announced with Srk the people gave more hate to SRK and the result u know wt happened . So don’t judge a book by it’s cover .I stand with Ranveer Singh . wait and watch the comeback #RanveerSingh #Don3 @FarOutAkhtar @RanveerOfficial — SYED MOIZIZ (@SMoiziz) August 10, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Amitabh Bachchan portrayed the calculating character in the original.

The franchise was revamped in 2006, with Shah Rukh Khan replacing ‘Big B’ in the role. Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the female protagonist, while Isha Koppikar and Boman Irani played secondary antagonists.

A sequel was released in 2011, with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas reprising the roles.

