Ranveer Singh mercilessly trolled for 'Don 3' casting

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh replaced superstar Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Don 3‘ as his casting did not sit well with netizens who are trolling him with harsh comments.

It is pertinent to mention that Farhan Akhtar, the producer of the revamped ‘Don‘ franchise, revealed that Ranveer Singh will be playing the character in the third instalment.

His announcement infuriated netizens, who doubted Ranveer Singh could match the class of SRK and Amitabh Bachchan.

They are trolling Ranveer Singh and the producers with their harsh comments. Here’s what they think of the casting.

However, there are some who believe that the actor will do a good job in filling Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes.

It is pertinent to mention that Amitabh Bachchan portrayed the calculating character in the original. 

The franchise was revamped in 2006, with Shah Rukh Khan replacing ‘Big B’ in the role. Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the female protagonist, while Isha Koppikar and Boman Irani played secondary antagonists.

A sequel was released in 2011, with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas reprising the roles.

