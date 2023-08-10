Ranveer Singh hopes to make SRK, Big B proud with ‘Don 3’

A day after being confirmed as the new ‘Don’, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh penned a moving note as he hoped to make the two GOATS of Indian cinema proud with his performance.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday morning, Singh posted a couple of clicks of his years-old obsession, as he once posed as the iconic character, previously essayed by Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Along with a throwback three-picture gallery, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor wrote, “Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time!”

He continued, “As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan – the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am.”

“Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream. My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud,” Singh wished.

Being aware of the great responsibility that comes with being a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty, Singh hoped that the audience would give him the chance, welcoming him into the iconic character with all their love and support.

It is pertinent to mention that the makers unveiled the official teaser of ‘Don 3’ on Wednesday, to confirm that Ranveer Singh will take the legacy of SRK and Big B ahead. Any update on the female lead of the action flick is awaited.

The film set for 2025 release, is directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar as the first two movies of the franchise, while their production banner Excel Entertainment bankrolls it.

